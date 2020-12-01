The Repair Shop will air a one-hour Christmas special on BBC One later this month, which will feature four beloved family treasures being cleverly restored and repaired by the talented team.

Prepare for some emotional and uplifting stories for the festive edition, which will be filmed at the Court Barn at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

The series, hosted by Jay Blades, has steadily become one of the BBC’s most popular daytime shows, recently moving from its original spot on BBC Two to a prime time position on BBC One.

Described by the BBC as “an antidote to throwaway culture”, the show shines a light on all the treasures in homes across the country, boasting a team of Britain’s most skilled and caring craftspeople on hand to rescue and resurrect these items that their owners thought were beyond saving. The Christmas special will air on Boxing Day at 6.45pm, the BBC have just confirmed.

When is the Repair Shop Christmas special on TV?

Who is the host?

The Repair Shop is hosted by upholsterer-turned-TV-presenter Jay Blades. He is also the face of spin-off show The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain, which takes a deeper look into certain repairs to examine how items shape the way we live now.

The “mainly self-taught craftsman” runs Jay&Co, a business which sources vintage furniture and hoe accessories in order to turn them into contemporary design pieces.

Who are The Repair Shop experts?

The Repair Shop often features guest craftspeople from across the UK contributing, but the regular team of restoration experts include metal worker Dominic Chinea, Clock restorer Steve Fletcher, leather worker Suzie Fletcher, carpenter and cabinet-maker Will Kirk, toy restorers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell, ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay, painting conservator Lucia Scalisi, and antique photography specialist Brenton West.

What types of items will feature on The Repair Shop Christmas special?

Four beloved items will be revived in the barn for the Christmas special this year – and This includes a cherished rocking horse brought in by a husband and wife, which had been a Christmas gift for their five-year-old daughter Tamsin, who tragically died two years later. The horse will be restored to be given as a gift to their nine-year-old daughter Hetty to play with, and to remember the sister she never met.

A battered and broken stereogram will also be brought in to be fixed by the team to bring back beloved family memories for two sisters, while 80-year-old Christopher arrives with his special toy truck, made by a team of WW2 engineers led by his own father, which he was gifted for Christmas in 1945.

A vintage musical Christmas ornament from America which holds sentimental value is also brought in to be fixed.

How to apply for The Repair Shop Christmas special

If you have a treasured item that’s seen better days and you think our experts can help, you can get in touch with The Repair Shop now. All items must have “a festive feel to them” and “sentimental value”, host Jay Blades says.

To apply for the Christmas special or series 7, fill in the application online here or email therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk. Alternatively, you can write to them at:

The Repair Shop

Ricochet, Pacific House,

126 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN13TE

Applicants must be 18 years of age and over.

The Repair Shop Christmas special will air on BBC One on Boxing Day at 6.45pm. The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain is on BBC One at 4.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.