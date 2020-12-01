Think you can Beat the Chasers? Here’s how to apply for The Chase and its spin-off now

If you think you have the steely resolve to outwit The Chaser, then why not apply to be a contestant on one of ITV’s most popular shows and give it a go?

The daytime series – hosted by Bradley Walsh – sees four brave contestants going up against Britain’s best quiz brains in a bid to win thousands of pounds in prize money. Currently, The Chasers are Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

The show recently introduced impressive newcomer Darragh Ennis, and his debut episode last month broke new records for the quiz as 4.9 million viewers tuned in to watch.

Beat the Chaser, The Chase’s spin-off show, sees the format of The Chaser flipped on its head as individual quizzers are invited to take on two, three, four or all five Chasers – and the more of them they go up against, the greater their cash prize could be. Chaser Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, recently confirmed that the quiz show will return for a second series.

“We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can,” Anne exclusively told . “We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, ‘This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes’.

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.”

While applications for Beat the Chaser are currently closed, applications for The Chase are open – and applicants must be 18 or over to take part. ITV has completed casting for series 13 of The Chase, and are now casting for series 14.

ITV says: “As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.”

Applicants can register and complete an online application form on ITV’s website here.

Good luck!