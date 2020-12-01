How to play Taskmaster at home

The 10th series of Taskmaster has provided viewers with much-needed laughs throughout the autumn period, however its scheduled to come to an end in just a few weeks time, with one of the comedians winning a golden bust of Greg Davies head during the much-anticipated final.

Advertisement

If you don’t think you’ll be able to wait until the Taskmaster Christmas special arrives on our screens, or you’d just like to play along at home, we’ve collated a list of various ways in which you and your family can take part in Alex Horne’s ridiculously silly challenges in your living room.

From the Taskmaster board game to a few hand-picked tasks from across the show’s 10 series, there are many ways to entertain yourselves in a Taskmaster-themed manner this Christmas.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Taskmaster tasks to do at home

If you’d like to entertain your family and friends this Christmas with a few classic Taskmaster challenges, we’ve picked out a selection of actual tasks from the show that you’ll be able to do at home. Be warned, however: watching the videos below could give you an advantage in the tasks, so do with that information what you will!

Throw a tea bag into a mug from the furthest distance away

You’ll need: Teabags, Mugs

Time: Five-10 minutes

As seen in Taskmaster’s very first series, this task challenges contestants to throw a tea bag into a mug from the furthest distance away possible.

While Alex Horne gave celebrities Frank Skinner, Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganthan, Tim Key and Roisin Conaty an hour to complete the task, whoever is the appointed Taskmaster within your group can decide an amount of time – we’d suggest five or 10 minutes.

Make the best noise

You’ll need: Yourselves

Time: Five minutes preparation, 10 seconds after the noise

This series seven task requires contestants to make the best noise possible – whether that’s just using themselves or things around the house to assist them. Before making their best noise, they must say: “This is my best noise”, and then remain silent for 10 seconds after making the noise.

Contestants only get one attempt and while you can decide any time limit to do this task within, we would suggest setting no more than five minutes of preparation time.

Remove £5 note without touching the glass

You’ll need: Pint glass, a drink of your choice, £5 note

Time: Fastest wins

This series six task asks contestants to remove a five pound note, which has been placed under a pint glass filled with water/beer/whatever you’d like, without spilling the pint or touching the glass. Whoever completes the task in the fastest time wins.

Taskmaster: The Board Game

If you’re on the hunt for more tasks to complete, then look no further than the Taskmaster board game.

Available to buy on Amazon, this board game contains over 200 ludicrous tasks that can be completed in various rooms of the house, including several video tasks from Alex Horne himself.

Suitable for anyone over the age of eight, you need at least three players to play the game, with the winner taking home a miniature bust of Greg Davies’ head.

Alternatively, you can purchase Alex Horne’s paperback book of tasks – Taskmaster: 220 Extraordinary Tasks for Ordinary People – which contains even more challenges for you to complete.

Hometasking

There are a few ways that you can bring Taskmaster to life in your living room – one of which is #HomeTasking.

Back in March, when lockdown was first imposed and everyone was told to stay indoors, Taskmaster creator Alex Horne designed a version of the game show to entertain fans.

Throughout March and April, Alex Horne and presenter Greg Davies uploaded 20 tasks for fans to do at home and while they were asking players to submit videos of themselves doing it for the chance to win points from them, the deadline for those challenges has now passed – but that doesn’t mean you can’t compete against your family to do the tasks yourself!

Advertisement

You can find all the Stay Home tasks on the Taskmaster YouTube page – the first challenge requires you to throw a piece of paper into a bin, with the most spectacular throw winning.