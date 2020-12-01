Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly talks “jeopardy” of tight race for this year’s Glitterball

The Strictly presenter said it's too close to call the finalists at this point.

Maisie Smith – Strictly Come Dancing live show (Week five)

Tess Daly opened up about this year’s somewhat unique and much-appreciated series of Strictly Come Dancing, which has been brightening up weekend evenings in lockdown with it’s signature glitz, glamour and charm.

“We are so grateful that it could happen,” the presenter said on this morning’s Lorraine. “There was one point when we thought, back in March, how can this happen? This a physical show, people are together. The producers worked ever so hard since March to make it happen.”

Strictly 2020 has a slightly different look to that of previous series, with the hosts and couples having to socially distance from each other, but the competition is closer than ever.

“I miss standing next to Claudia [Winkleman],” Tess told Lorraine Kelly. “She is normally glued to my hip.

“When the couples go out and they are emotional, your physical instinct is to reach for them and give them a hug and you can’t. That is challenging, you have to remind yourself not to do that,” she added. “But it feels like a privilege that we are actually on air because there was a point we thought we might not make it.”

The Strictly host also addressed the hard-fought competition for this year’s Glitterball trophy, which has seen some shock results at both the top and bottom ends of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Noting how this series was probably the most open one yet in terms of who could make it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, she said: “I love that, it means you just can’t call it and it adds a real sense of jeopardy.

“People come good at different times and you just can’t predict it… you can’t call who is going to be in the final at this point, because it changes every week.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:25pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

