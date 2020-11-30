Jeremy Clarkson addresses The Grand Tour’s dramatic moments: “We never do anything scripted anymore”

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be returning to our TV screens soon with their much anticipated The Grand Tour season four special, featuring a gruelling island treasure hunt in Madagascar.

The Grand Tour presents: A Massive Hunt will launch on Friday 18th December on Amazon Prime Video, which will see the intrepid trio back on four wheels – where they belong – for their latest adventure on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar.

The new series will be the most challenging and dramatic yet for the stars as they tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests. Prepare for high-octane driving.

One particularly hair-raising moment involves dynamite and their genuinely fearful faces, which is all real, as Clarkson has assured viewers that everything that happens is “actual reality” and non-scripted.

“We don’t script these,” the TV presenter told RadioTimes.com and others at a press event. “The problem is everyone under the age of 40 uses the word “scripted” wrongly. We don’t write a script. What you do is you set a scene up in your head and you film whatever happens. It’s not scripted. We never do anything scripted any more.

“It’s just “right, this is where we’re going to be and this is what we want to achieve”, but we don’t go, “I’ll say this and you say that”. That’s drama and we don’t do that. It’s actually reality.”

Richard, James and Jeremy will also be racing on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw-dropping ring road built out in the sea in the new series, equipped with three sports cars, naturally. Clarkson previously revealed that the current format, featuring a live studio audience in a temporary tent studio, will be scrapped in favour of more road trip “adventure specials”.

“So although the tent has gone, The Grand Tour goes on,” Clarkson said.

Series four actually debuted in December last year, when the first of the specials, Seamen, screened on Amazon.

