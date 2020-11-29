Ruthie Henshall becomes second out of I’m a Celebrity 2020 after losing public vote

Ruthie Henshall left I’m a Celebrity, becoming the second person to exit the ITV show’s 20th season after losing the public vote, following Hollie Arnold’s exit on Friday night.

Advertisement

Her exit means there’s only 10 contestants left in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up as season 20 builds towards the final on Friday 4th December.

Ruthie’s first comment to Ant and Dec after her exit was: “That was brutal!”

Ant and Dec quizzed her about her stunning revelation that she “s****ed” in the bedrooms at Buckingham Palace and jokingly asked her who was going to play her in the next series of The Crown.

“I’ve never talked about that, ever,” she told Ant and Dec in her exit interview. “It was Shane [Richie]! He asked me all these questions!”

Dec called it the “hammock of truth”.

Ruthie Henshall, 53, continued: “They were saying in the papers before I came in that producers were hoping that Ruthie would spill the beans. I was like, No! I’m not going to spill the beans! You get in here and…

“I felt absolutely like I was having a chat with a mate and it was only afterwards you go, ‘Did I say that?’ And you think about the ramifications and you think maybe this wasn’t the best place to reveal that.”

She joked she could have made some money and sold her story to the papers rather than blurting it out on live TV.

Earlier Victoria Derbyshire begged the other campers for the chance to do a solo trial and then proceeded to turn it into a pure TV tedium as she hummed and haahed her way through the task, much to the consternation of hosts Ant and Dec.

Victoria won nine out of 11 stars winning a delectable octopus for the camp, which Jordan memorably described as being like a “work-out for the mouth”.

Via Twitter

Ant and Dec had sport with her deadly dull trial, dubbing her the “slow cooker”.

The celebrities were also divided into small groups for three challenges to win treats from home in a series of tricky courtly parlour games.

The teams won 22 out of a possible 30 keys as certain campers excelled (Vernon Kay, Russell Watson) while others struggled.

But what would they win? There were 11 boxes with messages from home in an Advent Calendar-style grid, while all the other boxes were empty.

Russell Watson described it as the “cruellest” game because everyone wanted a message from home and if an empty box was chosen the key was forfeited.

AJ Pritchard, Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher missed out and she, in particular, was upset to miss out.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.