Prince Charles and Judi Dench support Countryfile’s Plant Britain campaign

Prince Charles, Judi Dench and more famous faces are supporting Countryfile’s new campaign to get Britain planting.

‘Plant Britain’ – which will launch on BBC One on Sunday November 29th – is an ambitious, two-year project set to inspire the nation to do its bit for the planet and the environment in the face of climate change challenges.

The project has received support from household names and public figures including HRH The Prince of Wales, Dame Judi Dench, Brian May, Twiggy, JB Gill, Adam Beales of Blue Peter fame and Joe Sugg, who will all share special messages to Countryfile viewers on Sunday night’s show.

BBC

Speaking of Sunday’s programme, The Prince of Wales said: “Planting a tree means leaving a lasting legacy. One that my and your children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy long after I am gone.

“I know that so many people during this terribly difficult year have had their appreciation of trees and other green spaces around them deepened.

“Therefore it is our duty, given how long it takes for a tree to mature, to plant trees now for future generations to enjoy and for the immense benefits particularly in towns and cities, from their shade, in an ever more overheated climate.

“There are so many opportunities for us all to plant more trees, to protect green spaces… As someone with a passion for planting trees, I can only encourage you all to get planting for Plant Britain.”

Dame Judi Dench added: “During lockdown I was sent an acorn. This is something you don’t have to have a garden to receive.

“I put it in a vase in water and this is my oak tree already, and that wasn’t many weeks ago. So even if you don’t have a garden, you can do that. We all know that planting trees is vitally important – do try if you can. It’s very, very worthwhile.”

The special episode will also involve John Craven, Anita Rani, Ellie Harrison, Steve Brown, Margherita Taylor and Matt Baker.

Speaking about the campaign Anita Rani said: “Plant Britain is something for everyone to be involved with, to do their bit for their mental health, wellbeing and the environment.

“A tree for every child starting school is such a wonderful aim, for children to be able to connect with nature, plant a seed, watch it grow and leave a legacy for the next generation.

“Whether you have a garden, a backyard or even just a windowsill, this is for everybody. You can plant in soil, plant in a yogurt pot, but just plant something!”

Getty Images

Countryfile’s Plant Britain initiative launches this month with the initial goal of planting 750,000 trees – one for every child in the UK who’s starting primary school this year.

An online interactive map will enable viewers, right across the UK, to log their planting. The map will visually illustrate the totals of each area (by Nation, region, county or general area postcode) using colour and 3D representation.

Buttons will allow the user to switch between different categories of planting and a rollover function will mean the viewers can see the breakdown of data in each area.

Plant Britain will launch on Countryfile, on Sunday 29th of November on BBC One at 6:15pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.