Maisie Smith receives her highest Strictly Come Dancing score of the series one week after dance off

Week Six of Strictly Come Dancing kicked off on BBC One this evening and the contestants definitely brought their A game as they returned to the ballroom.

Advertisement

Just one week after finding herself in the dance off, Maisie Smith landed an almost perfect score from the judges and her highest of the series.

The 19-year-old performed a Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams along with her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez and she certainly impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Following her performance, Craig Revel Horwood gave her a nine, while both Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas gave the dancer a perfect 10, giving Maisie her first ’10’ of the series and pushing her right up to the second place spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It comes after Maisie found herself in the dance off two weeks in a row.

In Week Five, she ended up in the dance off against Caroline Quentin.

Despite receiving a pretty healthy 27 points from the judges, the actress didn’t receive the same acknowledge from the viewers at home when it came to Strictly vote and had to dance once again.

The week before, Maisie had to compete against The Wanted’s Max George after they both received the lowest votes from the public.

The judges decided to save Maisie, bringing Max’s Strictly journey to an end.

Maisie’s high score in Week Six should hopefully save her from being in the dance off and give her a good chance of making it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, which will air on BBC One on December 19th.

It will see four of the remaining couples battling it out to win the Glitterball and be crowned the 2020 winner.

Advertisement

The next Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday, November 29th at 7:25pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.