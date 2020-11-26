Sheridan Smith ‘set to judge Stars In Their Eyes reboot on ITV’

Just when you thought rumours of ITV reviving Saturday night staple Stars In Their Eyes couldn’t get any more exciting, it’s now possible Sheridan Smith may have landed the role of judge.

The popular talent show, which was a massive hit in the mid ’90s through to 2006, is said to be returning to our TV screens next year with a new name, Starstruck, and a slightly revamped format – including a celebrity judging panel.

Cue BAFTA winning-actress Smith being drafted in as judge, according to The Sun, with claims the series will be a new take on Stars In Their Eyes.

Smith is a talented singer and actress and previously played Cilla Black in ITV’s series about the beloved star.

Stars In Their Eyes features members of the public dressing up as their favourite music star and performing their biggest hit to the audience. The new series will reportedly begin filming in May.

It is believed ITV bosses reckon an improved format could see the show take on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Matthew Kelly was the host for the original version, which ran from 1990 to 2006.

ITV has already had some success with talent show formats this year with the inaugural series of The Masked Singer proving a hit with viewers – an average of 6.4million tuned in to see the final in February.

Smith welcomed her first son Billy earlier this year. She was recently cast in ITV’s four-part contemporary drama No Return, and will play a mother whose family holiday becomes a living nightmare when her son is accused of a serious crime.

