When is Great British Bake Off back in 2021?

If there’s one thing that 2020 needed, it was a brilliant series of The Great British Bake Off – and thankfully this year’s series well and truly delivered, with many memorable bakers and a popular new host in Matt Lucas.

But with the new winner having now been crowned, it’s time for fans to turn attention to next year, which will see another batch of bakers enter the iconic tent – hopefully with fewer logistical challenges than this year!

Read on for everything we know so far, including when it will return and how you can apply.

When is The Great British Bake Off back in 2021?

It’s still too early to give any exact dates, but we see no reason why the next series would deviate from its usual schedule, so expect to see a new series run from September to November.

According to the Rules of Entry for series 12 applications, filming dates for the next series are likely to fall between April and August 2021 – let’s hope it’s not necessary to set up a bubble this time round!

Who will present The Great British Bake Off in 2021?

New 2020 presenter Matt Lucas proved to be a popular replacement for Sandi Toksvig, with fans loving the surreal nature of his partnership with Noel Fielding.

At this stage, there have been no announcements about either of the current pair stepping down, so we’d expect them to return again next year.

That said, Sandi’s departure before this series came as something of a shock to viewers, so should anything change we’ll let you know.

Who are the judges for The Great British Bake Off in 2021?

Prue Leith has now teamed up with original judge Paul Hollywood for four seasons, and we fully expect both of them to return next year – if we hear any news to the contrary we’ll update this page accordingly.

How to apply for The Great British Bake Off

If you think you have what it takes to be the next winner, then the good news is that applications are still open for 2021 until 6th December – just head over to the official Bake Off applications page.

You need to be a UK resident aged over 16, be available for the filming dates (likely between April and August) and must not have worked professionally as a baker, cook, or chef.

