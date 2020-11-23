Strictly’s Shirley Ballas reveals “dark horse” and says Jamie Laing “blew her socks off” this week

In its first six weeks, the current series of Strictly Come Dancing has seen five different couples top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, and on Saturday night Jamie Laing became the latest celeb to shoot to the top of the pile.

This morning, judge Shirley Ballas explained how the Made in Chelsea star “blew her socks off” with his Couples Choice routine, while also revealing a potential dark horse for the Glitterball trophy.

Speaking on Lorraine, Shirley said, “They have all impressed me but I think Jamie Laing this week just blew my socks off. I wasn’t expecting that!”

She was full of praise for several of the other contestants as well – name-dropping Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers – and said this was the “hardest, toughest series” she’d been a part of so far.

And when it came to picking a dark horse, she said she wouldn’t be surprised to see Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh go all the way.

“Well let me tell you, Ranvir was all sizzle this weekend. There was a sensuality about the female movement, there was something special in the chemistry between the two of them. It was like they were just in a room all on their own and we were able to look in the windows. She is sensational!”

Earlier in her appearance on Lorraine, Shirley commented on the much-needed boost the dancing extravaganza has given viewers amid the troubles of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the series had come “at the right time”.

“I think our baubles, bangles and beads brighten up everybody’s day when we have Strictly,” she said. “On my social media, it has actually gone off the charts. I have had some beautiful direct messages… I have actually enjoyed the social media journey this time around, believe it or not!”

Last night, Caroline Quentin became the latest celebrity to be voted off Strictly after losing out in the dance-off to EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who surprisingly found herself in the bottom two for the second consecutive week.

That leaves seven couples to battle it out for a place in the grand final, which is scheduled to air on Saturday 19th December, and at this stage it is still anybody’s guess who will be walking away with the Glitterball – with no clear favourite in sight.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One.