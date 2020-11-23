Meet Peter, GBBO contestant and accounting student

There were 12 contestants in this year’s Great British Bake Off when the show kicked off in September.

Flash forward to the present day, and now only three remain in the competition.

One of those bakers is 20-year-old Peter, who is hoping to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts one last time and win the title – and the fancy cake stand, of course!

But does he have what it takes?

Dubbed “The baby-faced assasin”, Peter has shown great promise from the minute he arrived in the Bake Off tent and bagged the first ever Star Baker accolade.

As early as Week One, former contestant, Jane Beedle predicted Peter would win Bake Off, telling us she’d even bet a “tenner” on it.

In Week Nine, he won Star Baker for the second time, and in an exclusive poll for RadioTimes.com, Great British Bake Off fans called for Peter to be crowned the winner, with the student garnering 80 per cent of the votes.

There are essentially only five things standing in Peter’s way of winning the show – he has to complete the final three challenges which have been set for the Final Great British Bake Off theme, and then there’s Laura and Dave of course, the other two Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

So will he be able to do it? Or could Laura or Dave pip him at the post at the very last minute?

As we wait for the Final to kick off on Channel 4, here’s everything you need to know about Peter.

Who is Peter?

Name: Peter

Peter Age: 20

20 Where is Peter from? Edinburgh

Edinburgh What jobs does Peter do? Accounting and finance student

Channel 4

With his parents and brother, Edinburgh-born Peter grew up feasting on his mum’s home cooking.

However, it was actually the Channel 4 show that inspired him to start baking for himself. Peter has watched every series since the show first started in 2010 and has been baking seriously since he was just 12-years-old.

He loves to honour his homeland in his cooking, using Scottish ingredients, including berries, whisky, oats and honey whenever he can.

When he’s not baking, you can find him either upholding the family’s love of numbers by studying accounting and finance at university, or demonstrating his competitive streak on the badminton court.

Peter has been playing badminton for a decade and has even represented his county in the sport since 2012.

What are Peter’s strengths? “My strengths are time management and planning.”

What are Peter’s weaknesses? “My weaknesses are artistic decoration and bread baking.”

What has Peter said about joining The Great British Bake Off?

Speaking of his Bake Off signing, the 20-year-old gushed: “[I was] Absolutely chuffed! It was a long and uncertain path getting to the tent.”

He added: “I was just so excited to get baking in the tent and fulfil this amazing dream.”

Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off producers recently revealed the behind-the-scenes changes the show had to go through in order to get Bake Off back on air during the pandemic.

One of these changes involved all the cast, crew and production having to isolate for the duration of filming.

So, if Peter had the chance to isolate with one former contestant, who would it be?

“Maybe Selasi. He would keep our bubble very chilled out!” he said.

Sounds like a great shout!

The Great British Bake Off Final is on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 24th at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.