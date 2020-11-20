Mo Farah has Ant and Dec in stitches as he panics in I’m A Celebrity trial

ITV has released an advance look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 Bushtucker Trial, in which Olympic champion Mo Farah takes on the critters of Fort Locks.

The challenge utilises a classic I’m A Celeb trope by asking its unfortunate participant to blindly stick his hand into a wall, where all manner of creepy crawlies await within – nobody tell Paul Burrell.

As you would expect from an athlete of his caliber, Farah gives it his all but Ant and Dec can’t help but giggle as he shrieks at the nasty surprises they have in store.

Check out the clip below, in which the gold medallist is tasked with retrieving keys from one side of the wall, which unlock the stars hidden in the other side.

Mo Farah takes part in tonight's Trial – Fort Locks. Find out how he gets on in I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! at 9pm on ITV. #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/zgnbV4zFrV — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 20, 2020

In perhaps the cruellest moment, Dec assures Farah that he can go “nice and slow” only to retract that comment, saying “not that slow” as Farah is bombarded with what appears to be either fish guts or animal organs.

The impact takes him off his feet, but he quickly recovers to resume his hunt for stars – fans will have to tune into the full episode on ITV tonight to find out exactly how he gets on.

Tonight’s episode will also include the first live trial of the series, where all of the celebrities in the camp will be called up to participate, but specific details on what it will involve have been kept secret.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9pm on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.