Ant and Dec can’t stop laughing during Mo Farah’s hilarious I’m a Celebrity trial

Jordan North was in a good mood today as he had the night off, with the latest I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! trial falling to Mo Farah and it was every bit as entertaining as we hoped it would be.

Fort Locks was the name of this one and it tasked Mo with dragging a chain out of a slime-filled hole and matching the colour to unlock another hole on the opposite side of the room. Inside that hole were a bunch of critters, rodents and, randomly, a couple of pigeons.

Aiming for the full house of 12 stars, Mo walked away with nine which is still good in his defence. While Mo was lamenting the three he missed, viewers were trying to compose themselves how just how funny Mo was while doing the trial, with even Ant and Dec struggling to hold it together.

Putting aside his spectacular fall partway through his ordeal, it was the noises that came out of the long-distance running superstar that really made the whole thing.

With a performance like that, we can’t wait to see Mo take on another trial.

Brb just playing the many screams of @Mo_Farah completing a Trial on repeat ???? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/L1GXLQuoW6 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2020

Forgetting that he was not supposed to know what was in the holes he was exploring to unscrew the stars, he continually asked Ant and Dec what was inside each, prompting more laughter from the hosts who were doing their best to hold it together.

And the reward for his efforts? Nine stars and cuttlefish for dinner. Great work, Mo!

