Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

It was the end of one baker's journey!

Great British Bake Off

With the Great British Bake Off final just a week away, the pressure was certainly on for the remaining four bakers.

Advertisement

And sadly, this meant saying goodbye to one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants.

After failing to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts with their cube cake Showstopper, this contestant was sent home.

Their departure comes after Marc was eliminated in week eight, and Lottie said her goodbyes in Week Seven.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left Bake Off in Week Nine?

It was the end of the Bake Off road for one unlucky baker after Patisserie week went wrong.

For the Signature Challenge, the contestants were asked to make 12 identical Savarin patisseries, and all seemed to do pretty well.

Prue and Paul loved the taste of Hermine‘s, and said she used just the “right amount of alcohol”.

Similarly, they enjoyed Dave‘s and Peter‘s alcohol-free Savarins went down a treat. Even Laura received lovely compliments, despite hers being a little messy.

The same couldn’t be said about the Technical Challenge, however. Laura came in fourth place for her under baked Cornucopia and Dave was right behind her.

Hermine came in second place, and Peter landed the top spot.

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Hermine
Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Hermine
Channel 4

Everything was riding on the Showstopper, which saw the contestants tasked with making a cube cake with 25 mini cube cakes.

For Peter and Dave this was a piece of cake, with both nailing their bakes.

However, things weren’t so easy for Laura and Hermine. The heat took its toll on Laura’s chocolate cakes and her display was pretty messy. Nevertheless, the judges loved the flavour.

Despite winning Star Baker twice in a row, it didn’t look like Hermine would in fact be getting a hat-trick as she presented a collapsing cube cake.

Prue admitted she was “disappointed”, saying that by Hermine’s standards as a patisseries expert, they were a “failure”.

And in the end the judges decided that she would be going home.

You’ll be greatly missed, Hermine!

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.  

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off Christmas special
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Great British Bake Off 2020

What is Great British Bake Off’s theme this week? Final Technical, Signature bake and Showstopper

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant

The Great British Bake-Off star Peter likes being the “baby-faced assassin”

The Great British Bake Off

Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight? This week’s top baker

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off eliminated baker: “Dessert week deserted me”