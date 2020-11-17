Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight? This week’s top baker

It was Semi-final Week in The Great British Bake Off tent this week, and the four remaining contestants certainly had a lot on their plate.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme saw Hermine, Peter, Laura and Dave taking on Patisserie week, and it was (e)clair, whose week it wasn’t.

However, for one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants, it was a piece of cake – literally, as they managed to impress with their Showstopper cube cake, containing 25 mini cubes.

Here’s who won Star Baker this week!

Who won Star Baker in Week 9?

With the final looming on November 24th, the competition was certainly on.

First up, the contestants were tasked with making 12 identical Savarin patisseries, with a yeast risen dough. While most of the contestants opted for a booze soaked Savarin, Peter decided to go teetotal with his bakes and it paid off.

Prue thought she wouldn’t like them as they didn’t contain alcohol, however, she was pleasantly surprised. And Paul agreed.

Dave received huge praise for his bakes, although Paul didn’t get the curd design. Similarly Hermine and Laura also aced their flavours, but Laura’s were a little messy.

Next up was the Technical Challenge. For this task, the bakers were asked to make a Danish Cornucopia, and it’s safe to say a majority of the contestants had never heard of it before (or at least we hope that was the reason for some of their bakes).

Laura came in fourth place, as hers was under baked. Dave followed behind, with Hermine in second place and Peter coming first.

Apart from not quite nailing the shape, Prue and Paul commented on how “delicious” his Cornucopia was.

Finally, it was time for the Semi-final showstopper, where the bakers were asked to make a cube cake with 25 mini cubes.

Paul praised Dave, and said he’d “improved” over the week’s, while Prue commented on how “brave” he was to have chosen chocolate cakes despite the heat in the tent.

The judges fell in love with Peter’s creation which contained pistachios and raspberry mousse. The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts loved it so much, they named him this week’s Star Baker, winning him his second accolade of the series.

Well done, Peter!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.