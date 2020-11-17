Russell Watson reveals his biggest fear ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut

He’s about to enter the I’m A Celebrity 2020 castle where he’ll spend the next few weeks sleeping out in the cold, getting cosy with snakes and creepy crawlies and eating all manner of unpleasant things.

So you’d think tenor Russell Watson wouldn’t be scared of much right? Wrong!

In fact the singer, 53, is so terrified of the experience he’s about to embark on, he even compared himself to current contestant Radio 1 DJ Jordan North who hasn’t been having the best time since he entered camp.

In the first episode of the new series, North threw up as he was scared to abseil off a cliff. And in the second episode, things got pretty tense when he took on the Viper Vault with Shane Richie.

Like North, Watson isn’t too confident when it comes to heights.

Speaking of the first task, he said: “I’m glad I wasn’t there. I would have been joining Jordan!”

“I’m not a big fan of the dark. Maybe it’s like a control thing because I don’t know what’s there and then I can’t control it,” he told press including RadioTimes.com.

“Definitely [I’m afraid of] heights. Last year, we went to Marbella and we took the trip into Ronda and basically there’s this huge panoramic view. You can see right across the view of Ronda. It is really really high – like, this concrete balcony with railings around it. As soon as I got on there, my hand started sweating and I thought this thing that had been around for thousands of years was going to crumble underneath my feet!”

With all these fears, you’re probably wondering what exactly convinced Watson to sign up for the show.

“I’ve been asked six times,” he revealed, admitting he finally decided to give the ITV series a go as he wanted to face a new “challenge.”

“I thought, I fancy a different challenge. I’m known for my singing game [but[ I don’t think anybody’s really kind of got to know my personality really well. This is a good opportunity to do that and test my mettle against some of the some of the challenges that will be in there,” he said.

Although Watson is well up for the challenge, he wouldn’t put any money on him winning the 20th series.

“Let’s just say I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t win,” he said, as he went on to comment on this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up which includes Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and journalist Victoria Derbyshire.

“There’s some really strong characters in there with a great sense of humour and people who have been around for a long time as well. Possibly, from from what I can see, it’s one of the strongest line-ups!”

We’re sure you’ll get some votes, Russell, even if it is just to take on all the challenges in dark, high places!

