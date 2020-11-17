I’m A Celebrity’s Vernon Kay retches as he’s served deer testicles in tonight’s trial

TV presenter Vernon Kay takes on deer testicles during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 eating challenge, ITV has revealed.

In a first-look at tonight’s episode, we’re given a glimpse at the series’ third Bushtucker Trial – Frights of the Roundtable – which Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, soap star Beverley Callard and Vernon take part in following the public’s vote.

In the short clip, we watch as Kay is served “Nuts Roast”, before Ant asks him: “Can you guess what it is?”

Vernon, Beverley and Jordan take part in tonight's Trial – Frights Of The Round Table. I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tonight at 9.15pm on ITV.​ #ImACeleb #imacelebrity https://t.co/eLa1OdjGhZ pic.twitter.com/pwDlr7ZKnA — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 17, 2020

“Yeah, it looks like some form of testicle,” Kay responds, while Ant clarifies, “Deer testicles”, and Dec chips in with: “Oh dear.”

Ant and Dec then ask Kay to choose one testicle to eat from the roast dinner-style dish to win a star, which the contestant does before commenting: “It’s not even warm!”

Kay follows through with the challenge, popping one of the deer testicles in his mouth – however the clip ends before we see whether he manages to eat it without retching.

The trial was filmed last night following Ant and Dec’s live reveal of which celebrities the public had chosen to face the dreaded eating challenge.

During last night’s episode, viewers watched the claustrophobic Jordan scream his way through the Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial, during which he was trapped in a coffin-like bolt alongside actor Shane Richie as the two attempted to unlock stars as reptiles slithered around them.

Despite almost backing out of the challenge, North made it through by going to his “happy place”, walking away with nine out of 10 stars.

I'm A Celebrity airs tonight at the later time of 9.15pm.