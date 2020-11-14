Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas awards first 10 of 2020 series

We’re only in Week Four but already we’ve seen the first 10 of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Advertisement

HRVY and Janette Manrara performed an energetic Salsa to BTS’ hit song, Dynamite, which got rave reviews from the judges.

The routine went down well with one judge in particular, as Shirley Ballas scored the number a 10, placing him right at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

“It’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley,” the head judge announced as she stood up in celebration of the achievement.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Popstar HRVY and his professional partner were absolutely thrilled by the accolade and bounced up and down with joy.

Viewers were pleased to see the high score, too, as one said: “So happy for them, it was absolutely amazing!!!”

A second added: “They deserve it so so so much!!! I screamed the house down! @HRVY@JManrara.”

“So happy for them ! they were incredible I was speechless,” another shared.

It was all change on Strictly Come Dancing this week as Motsi Mabuse was replaced by Anton Du Beke.

The judge had to take an emergency trip to Germany earlier in the week and as per government guidelines, has to self-isolate for two weeks.

Happily, Anton was on hand to take up a role on the judging panel after being knocked out of the 2020 competition in Week Two with his celebrity partner, Jacqui Smith.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.