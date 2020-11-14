Should Anton du Beke be a permanent judge on Strictly Come Dancing? Vote now

For several years now, Strictly Come Dancing fans have speculated over whether pro dancer Anton Du Beke could ever cross over to the judging panel on BBC One’s competition series.

A constant fixture on the show since its debut, Du Beke is always a friendly face and has a good sense of humour, even when enduring some scathing remarks from the likes of Craig Revel Horwood.

To be fair, the ballroom expert has choreographed some rather unusual routines in the past, perhaps most infamous being his collaborations with former Conservative politician Ann Widdecombe, which often consisted of him dragging her across the dancefloor.

But while not every performance has been a knockout, Du Beke is most definitely a favourite among Strictly fans and some have suggested he should stop attempting to lift the Glitterball trophy and join the dark side instead (that is to say, the judges).

When Bruno Tonioli could not attend Strictly this year due to coronavirus travel restrictions, it ignited a campaign for Du Beke to take his place, but the BBC instead opted for a small panel of three.

However, with Du Beke eliminated from this year’s competition and Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse isolating after an emergency trip to Germany, he is getting a chance to lift the score paddle for the first time this weekend.

The question is, should he be instated as a permanent Strictly judge or stick to his long-held role as one of the show’s most recognisable professionals?

RadioTimes.com wants your thoughts on this, so please do vote in our poll below to make sure your voice is heard. The results will be published at a later date.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays on BBC One. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.