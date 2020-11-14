AJ Pritchard reveals why he signed up for I’m A Celebrity: ‘You don’t get to see my personality on Strictly!’

AJ Pritchard and fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars may attract attention on the show because of inevitable rumours romantically linking them to their celebrity partners, but behind the headlines, we’re rarely given an insight into who they really are.

Advertisement

Pro dancer AJ is hoping that his appearance on I’m A Celebrity 2020 will fully showcase his personality, so that the public can finally get to know him properly.

The performer was initially confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, before it was announced he would be taking part in I’m a Celeb’s 20th series this month, which has relocated to Abergele’s Gwrych Castle in North Wales after COVID-19 made travelling Down Under unviable.

“I’m always myself in all of the TV shows I take part in, but because this is 24/7, you’ll see my personality,” AJ told RadioTimes.com. “Whereas with Strictly, I don’t feel like you get to see my personality at all, so I’m excited. I’ve had lots of messages, for example, Saffron sent me a message saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you on the TV show, if it’s true. And everyone can see your personality because you have a great personality’.

“So nice messages like that it kind of makes you feel warm and that makes you not worry. I think for me I’m used to being on camera so much that I will just be myself and I can’t wait for everybody to see that at home.”

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

AJ also revealed that he would be willing to teach his fellow I’m Celebrity co-stars some of his dance moves, and that because of the freezing cold temperatures, they’ll need to keep active to stay warm.

“I’m sure at one point where it’s cold, we will need to get everybody up and moving just to get that blood flowing, so definitely there will be a little show and tell at some point…” he continued. “It will appear at some point.”

The I’m a Celeb 2020 line-up also includes celebs such of Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire, TV presenter Vernon Kay and EastEnders star Shane Ritchie, and AJ warned that if a fellow campmate is rude or reluctant to be part of the team, it could make him snap, or at the very least, get extremely annoyed.

“I think, on top of the food, the sleep, and obviously being very cold, I think for me it’s about the world we live in today like I appreciate all the opportunities I’ve had, and continuing to happen, and taking part in this show, It’s such an honour for me,” he said.

“So if somebody is lazy or downright rude and just doesn’t want to take part, then that would really tick me off. I don’t know what I’d do, but hopefully there’s no one in there like that. That would really really annoy me.”

Who will be the final two celebrities entering the castle on I’m A Celebrity? We will update as soon as they are confirmed.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.