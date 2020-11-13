Accessibility Links

Jordan North reveals the lengths he’s gone to prepare for I’m A Celebrity

Warning: this involves back waxing.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 contestant Jordan North

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North admits he doesn’t get recognised much in the street because he is famous for his voice rather than his appearance. That’s all about to change though, as he heads into the I’m A Celebrity castle.

And Jordan has been going to great lengths to make sure he looks good for the cameras.

“I bought some new shorts from Topman, to wear in the jungle shower, and I got my chest and back waxed,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press. “Never again, it was agony! I’ve never had it done before and it was literally like being in that film, The 40-Year-Old Virgin. I was screaming so loudly and they had clients downstairs, so the lady doing the wax put one of the wooden sticks in my mouth and told me to bite it. I’m still using aloe vera gel!”

Jordan has also been trying to get into the right headspace for the experience, turning to his family for their help. “I’ve had loads of advice from my brothers, cousins, dad and uncles because they were all in the Army,” he said. “They’ve been giving me great tips on how to keep warm in the cold and how to cope if you’re struggling mentally.”

The only thing he has to worry about now (apart from his sore chest), is playing it cool in front of his heroes Ant and Dec.

“I’ve watched them since I was a kid, when they were on SMTV, it doesn’t get much bigger than those guys” he said. “I just hope I don’t fangirl them!”

Series 20 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins at 9pm on Sunday 15th November on ITV. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Giovanna Fletcher
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
