The BBC is gearing up for one its biggest nights in entertainment – it’s almost time for Children in Need 2020.

Although the live appeal show will look a little different this year on account of the coronavirus pandemic, we will still see a huge line-up performing in the bonanza.

Joining Pudsey Bear on the night will be hosts Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan. On top of that, we’ll see various celebrities stopping by to help support the important charity which helps disadvantaged children across the UK.

We can expect to see performances from Beverley Knight, McFly and Shawn Mendes throughout the night… here’s everything you need to know about Children in Need 2020.

When is Children in Need 2020 on TV?

BBC Children in Need’s 2020 Appeal Show will air on Friday 13th November from 7pm on BBC One.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2020?

Let It Shine’s Mel Giedroyc is returning to host the live show, alongside former footballer Alex Scott MBE, comedian Chris Ramsey and Episodes’ Stephen Mangan.

Which celebrities are taking part?

BBC

A variety of celebs are expected to make an appearance during the 2020 Appeal Show, including presenter Matt Baker, who is returning to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

There’ll also be exclusive clips from shows such as EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing and Doctor Who, while The Repair Shop experts led by Jay Blade will be taking part in special segment.

Danny Dyer will also be appearing during the show with a crossover special of The Wall, which will see EastEnders stars Tony Clay and Roger Griffiths face tricky questions about the soap in an attempt to win money for disadvantaged children across the UK.

Children in Need 2020 performances

Throughout the live show, viewers will be treated to special Children in Need performers, including stunning numbers from the casts of Cinderella: The Musical and Six, as well as stars such as Shawn Mendes, Beverley Knight and McFly, who’ll be trying to get as many people to sing their hit ‘Happiness’ as possible in a COVID-secure manner.

There’ll also be performances from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals and comedy sketches from the casts of King Gary and The Goes Wrong Show.

Children in Need 2020 schedule

BBC

While the BBC have not released the full schedule for the Appeal Show just yet, there are several Children in Need specials to look forward to throughout the week, from DIY SOS’s The Big Build to celebrity edition of University Challenge.

Wednesday 11th November, 7.30pm (BBC One) – Life in Lockdown

Narrated by Emma Willis, this documentary looks at how resilient children and young people across the UK are coping with the effects of the pandemic and reveals how Children in Need-funded projects are providing vital support.

Thursday 12th November, 8pm (BBC One) – The Big Build: Children in Need Special

Nick Knowles returns for a special episode of DIY SOS, where the presenter and his team transform a dilapidated, disused bus shelter into the world’s first fully adaptive surf centre.

Thursday 12th November, 10pm (BBC Two) – University Challenge Special

ITV and the BBC are going head-to-head in this special episode of University Challenge, with Iain Stirling, Charlene White, Fay Ripley and Joel Dommett facing off again Dara O Briain, Anita Rani, Dane Baptiste and Steve Pemberton.

Friday 13th November, 7pm (BBC One) – Live Show

BBC Children in Need celebrates its 40th anniversary with a special evening of television. Includes performances from McFly, Beverley Knight and Shawn Mendes.

Sunday 15th November, 3:50pm (BBC One) – The Best Bits

Alex Scott and Chris Ramsey present highlights from the last 40 years of BBC Children in Need.

Children in Need's Appeal Show 2020 airs on Friday 13th November at 7pm on BBC One.