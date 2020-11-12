Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has to isolate after urgent trip home to Germany

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse will be taking part in the BBC One dance contest remotely this weekend after she had to make an urgent trip back home to Germany and has to now self-isolate for two weeks.

The announcement of the COVID-enforced quarantine comes just a few hours after the revelation that Nicola Adams and professional partner Katya Jones had to leave the show after Jones tested positive for coronavirus. As well, the host of Strictly It Takes Two, Rylan Clark-Neal, has stood down from presenting duties for two weeks after he came into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Motsi revealed the news on social media. She wrote: “Earlier this week I needed to travel back to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days. I’ll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I’ll be doing my own hair and make-up.”

The Sun speculated that pro dancer Anton Du Beke could be bought in for the two live shows to replace Motsi while she isolates, but there was no confirmation from Strictly that this was happening.

Earlier this year, Motsi told HELLO!: “I think everybody has a special spot on the judging panel and Bruno is not replaceable. We all have to adjust. [Remote judging] may be an aspect of the show that we never knew was missing. We will have to see what works as we go.”

Motsi, the older sister of Oti Mabuse, is a judge on the German version of Strictly Come Dancing, Let’s Dance. This is her second season on the BBC One ballroom dance contest judging panel.

She’s the mother of a baby girl with husband Evgenij Voznyuk, also a professional dancer, in Germany.

