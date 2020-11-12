Rylan Clark-Neal to miss Strictly It Takes Two for 2 weeks

Strictly’s It Takes Two will be missing Rylan Clark-Neal for the next two weeks as the presenter self-isolates after being in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

The broadcaster, who usually co-hosts the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show alongside Zoe Ball, announced the news via Twitter, writing that although he tested negative for coronavirus, he will be following the government guidelines.

“I found out this week that someone I have been in recent contact with outside of work has tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote. “I am therefore now following the government guidelines and having to self isolate.”

“I have sought a COVID test and thankfully that has returned a negative result. That does mean I will miss the next 2 weeks of Strictly It Takes Two and my BBC Radio 2 Saturday show.”

He added: “I look forward to being back soon and wish all the couples good luck for this weekend.”

In a follow-up tweet, the presenter clarified that he paid privately for a test “to make sure there was no immediate risk to [his] work bubbles”.

Clark-Neal has hosted It Takes Two since last year, joining longtime host Zoe Ball on a permanent basis to discuss Strictly’s 2019 series weeknights on BBC Two.

The broadcaster also hosts revived series of Supermarket Sweep and Ready Steady Cook as well as Celebrity Gogglebox and You Are What You Wear.

His BBC 2 Radio show – Rylan on Saturday – usually airs from 3pm to 6pm every weekend.

Strictly’s It Takes Two airs weekdays at 6.30pm on BBC Two. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.