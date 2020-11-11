Taskmaster outtake asks who did a “terrified trump”

Accessibility Links

In a previously unseen clip, Greg Davies reveals that one of the contestants reacted to a challenge in last week's show by breaking wind.

Daisy MAy Cooper, Jonny Vegas, Greg Davies, Richard Herring, Alex Horne, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan

The tasks set by Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster have caused a wide variety of reactions over the years – and one of the challenges in last week’s episode led to one participant letting out a “terrified trump”.

Advertisement

In an outtake posted to the Channel 4 show’s official Twitter account, Davies is seen announcing that in one of the tasks a contestant was so scared by the presence of three chickens in a locker that they broke wind.

He asks the five contestants if they want to find out who it was, explaining “I don’t want to embarrass anyone without your permissions” and later adding the dubious claim that “this show isn’t about humiliating anyone.”

After all the comedians eventually agreed to watch the footage, it turned out it was Katherine Parkinson who was the culprit – although she claimed beforehand, “if it looks like it’s me it will certainly be the rubber soles of my shoes”.

After revealing it was Parkinson, Davies told her, “Hey it was scary! Katherine it was scary! I’d have had a little trump!” while all the contestants reacted with hilarity to the footage.

This year’s series of Taskmaster – the first since the move from Dave to Channel 4 – is nearing the halfway stage, with Parkinson competing against Johnny Vegas, Richard Herring, Mawaan Rizwan, and current leader Daisy May Cooper.

Advertisement

So far, the group of comedians have completed all sorts of hilarious tasks, including designing a huge portrait of Davies and making an “upside-down film”.

Taskmaster continues Thursday at 9pm on Channel 4. The Taskmaster Christmas special airs on New Year's Day.

Taskmaster

Taskmaster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
