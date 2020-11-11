AJ Pritchard confirms two negative COVID tests after previously testing positive: “I’m 100 per cent going into the castle”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant AJ Pritchard has confirmed that he will definitely be going into the castle following an earlier coronavirus scare.

Advertisement

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was announced as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up on Sunday, but reports soon surfaced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the launch of I’m A Celebrity 2020, AJ has revealed that while he did test positive, he has since returned two negative tests and will be able to take part in the series.

“I did have a positive coronavirus test very early on into my isolation and I’m very very happy to report that I’ve had two negative tests recently,” he explained.

“I’m 100 percent going into the jungle, castle, whatever we’re calling it now. I’m very excited about that. So yes, a big relief for everybody!”

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Thanks, you are now signed up to our I'm A Celeb newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our I'm A Celeb newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

AJ added that he was very thankful to ITV for the stringent measures they had in place, allowing everyone to feel safe and secure given the ongoing pandemic.

He said that his case of coronavirus was very mild – he didn’t show any symptoms of the virus before or after his positive test.

“I didn’t have any symptoms and I think that’s the thing with this. It’s a crazy world we’re living in that we all have to deal with something new and thankfully, no I didn’t have any symptoms but the positive thing is that I am completely negative now.”

AJ is one of 10 names to have been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity, and he will be joined in the castle by the likes of Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire and Sir Mo Farah.

He had originally been set to take part in Strictly again this year, but pulled out at the eleventh hour so that he could focus on other commitments – including his spell on I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

This year, the I’m A Celebrity filming location moves away from the usual jungle setting due to coronavirus restrictions, with the celebrities instead setting up camp at Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.