The Chase reveals first-look at new Chaser

ITV has teased The Chase fans with a glimpse of the new Chaser in action ahead of their debut on the daytime quiz show.

In a short Instagram video, the programme revealed the silhouette of the new Chaser from an upcoming episode in which host Bradley Walsh reveals whether the contestants will be taking on Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace or “a mystery brainbox from somewhere on the planet”.

Alongside the video, the caption reads: “Everyone has been asking about it, and today you got a glimpse of what is to come with a look at the new Chaser’s silhouette.”

“You’re going to want to keep watching future episodes to find out more #TheChase,” they add.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that former The Chase contestant Darragh Ennis would be joining the show as a Chaser after the Oxford University researcher announced the news via Twitter.

“I’m really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase,” he wrote. “I’ve been working hard on this for a while now and can’t wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway.”

Ennis is the first new Chaser to join the quiz show since 2015, when Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan was announced as the fifth master quizzer.

He competed on The Chase in 2017 and won £9,000 for his teammates, who then picked minus offers and lost money, which resulted in #JusticeForDarragh trending on Twitter at the time.

Ennis’ co-star Jenny Ryan told RadioTimes.com in April that she had “an idea” for the new Chaser’s nickname ahead of his introduction on the show.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm while Beat the Chasers airs at 9pm this week.