Is Peter just weeks away from being crowned the Great British Bake Off 2020 winner?

As The Great British Bake Off quarter finals air this week, and we get nearer to the finish line, we can’t help wondering who will be crowned this year’s winner and join the hall of fame alongside the likes of David Atherton and Rahul Mandal.

With five Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants left in the competition, of course the winner could be anyone from Laura to Hermine, who has shown great artistry and technique throughout. However, one particular contestant continues to stand out – Peter, 20, from Edinburgh.

Week after week, the accounting student seems to glide through the competition with his almost perfect bakes – something that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

As early as week one, former contestant Jane Beedle predicted Peter would win Bake Off this year. Speaking in an interview with RadioTimes.com, she admitted she’d even put a “tenner on it”.

And in week six, Lottie and Laura couldn’t ignore how calm and poised Peter was as he added the finishing touches to his ice cream, Christmas cake. His calmness was contrasted with the pair who panicked as their cakes failed to set, with Lottie eventually being sent home.

With his skill and finesse it’s likely Peter could find himself in the finals this year, and based on previous champions of the Channel 4 series, it looks like he also stands a very good chance of winning the entire show.

So far, Peter has won Star Baker once. Apart from series seven winner Candice Brown, who won Star Baker three times, and last year’s winner David who never won it at all, most winners of the show have won Star Baker just once or twice.

Series five winner Nancy won Star Baker once, and performed averagely throughout, beating front runner Richard, who’d won Star Baker five times throughout the series.

Similarly, 2017 winner Sophie did averagely in the Technical bakes, won star baker twice and eventually beat out Steven for the GBBO title despite the fact that he had won star baker three times.

Of course, there’s three weeks left in the competition, which means Peter could swipe another Star Baker accolade, but based on this year’s competition which has had a different Star Baker every week so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was once again given to another baker.

Peter has performed consistently well throughout the competition, winning two Technicals, one Star Baker, and finishing averagely in most other Technicals, similar to last year’s winner David.

Despite landing in the bottom a few times during the Technical Challenges, like Peter, David performed rather steadily before being crowned the 2019 winner.

So could Peter follow in his footsteps to be crowned the 2020 winner? The odds are certainly in his favour…

At just 20-years-old, Peter definitely has a wise head on his shoulders and some very unique ideas – with the baker often successfully putting a gluten-free twist on his bakes.

Ahead of the show, Peter revealed he’d been baking from as young as 12, and had watched every series of Bake Off since the show first started in 2010. This early start could be what sees him to the final.

Series three winner John Whaite was just 23-years-old and studying for his law exams when he charmed the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts back in 2012.

He’d been baking since five-years-old, before joining the show in its early days on the BBC.

Similarly, Candice attributed her Bake Off success to starting baking at just four-years-old when she gave her victory speech in 2016.

With his great talent, consistence, an early start at baking, Peter could be well on his way to swiping this year’s Great British Bake Off glass, plate trophy

Just like Jane, we’d almost be willing to put some money on it!

