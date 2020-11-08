Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Second celebrity to be voted out revealed

The second celebrity to depart Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has been revealed, with ex-American football player and TV presenter Jason Bell eliminated in Sunday night’s Movie Week dance-off.

After the judges’ scores were combined with the public vote Bell and his partner Luba Mushtuk were placed in the bottom two alongside boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones, with both couples repeating their dances in an attempt to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and stay in the competition.

Adams and Jones performed their Jive to Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta while Bell and Mushtuk once more showed off their Paso Doble to John Williams’ Star Wars theme (complete with lightsaber props), but in the end the three judges unanimously chose to save Adams and Jones from elimination.

“Well there was a marked improvement in both performances this evening and both couples actually took the notes that we gave them which was brilliant,” Craig Revel Horwood said.

“But the couple I would like to save is Nicola and Katya.”

“I definitely saw that one couple was stronger – stronger performance, stronger technique, stronger intention and that is why I’m saving Nicola and Katya,” agreed Motsi Mabuse.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas didn’t vote given that both her fellow judges had chosen to save Adams, though she confirmed that she would have made the same decision.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime,” Bell said shortly after his elimination. “I had so much fun, thank you Luba. You have worked so hard with me, you’re a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you’ve done, I really do.

“I’ve had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing – this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever, this is amazing.”

“You really bring the joy to my life, and I am so honoured and proud to be partnered with you,” added Bell’s dancing partner Mushtuk. “I now have a friend for life.

“I just want to say, to be actually able to do this show…shout out to everyone who does so much sacrifices to make this happen. It is such an honour to be here and I’m very proud of you.”

Bell and Mushtuk will appear on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday 9th November for their first post-Strictly interview, while the remaining ten couples will return to the ballroom for next week’s competition.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 14th November at 7:10pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.