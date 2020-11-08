Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. How to watch the SNL election special in the UK

How to watch the SNL election special in the UK

Live from New York, it's (Sunday) night!

SNL

This week’s nail-biting Presidential Election reached a close yesterday with news outlets announcing Democrat candidate Joe Biden as the next president of the US – so there couldn’t be a better time for sketch show Saturday Night Live to swoop in with a bit of political satire.

Advertisement

Last night’s show saw Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph return to play President-elect Biden and the first female Vice President Kamala Harris, while Alec Baldwin donned a heavy spray tan and a blonde toupee to lampoon Donald Trump – who has not yet accepted the 2020 election results.

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle hosted last night’s election special, marking his second time on the show after he fronted SNL’s 2016 post-election special.

If you’re a comedy fan in the UK who doesn’t want to miss out on SNL’s election coverage, here’s how to watch the long-running sketch show from across the pond.

When is Saturday Night Live’s election special?

SNL’s election special aired on NBC at 11.30 ET last night in the US, however those in the UK will be able to watch the full episode at 9pm on Sunday 9th November. 

How to watch Saturday Night Live’s election special in the UK

You can watch the full episode of SNL on Sky Comedy tonight at 9pm – however, if you can’t wait until then, most of the show’s sketches are currently available to watch on the Saturday Night Live YouTube page.

Who hosted SNL this week?

Stand-up comic Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this week, marking his second time on the long-running sketch show.

The comedian’s last time hosting was SNL’s post-election special in 2016 following the election of Donald Trump. Chappelle’s performance on the show won him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

The 47-year-old is best known for his early noughties sketch show Chappelle’s Show and his appearances in A Star is Born, The Nutty Professor and You’ve Got Mail.

Advertisement

Who was SNL’s musical guest this week?

This week’s musical guest was rock band Foo Fighters, who’ve now appeared on SNL seven times since their first performance on the show in 1995.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Saturday Night Live

SNL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Joe Biden

When is president-elect Joe Biden’s victory speech?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

How to watch US election 2020 in the UK – final vote count

Kay Burley (GETTY)

The Big RT Interview ‘I’m happy to smash that glass ceiling with my stiletto’: Kay Burley on batting away sexism, Twitter trolls and her future on Sky News

Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Best US Election podcasts to keep you informed of all the latest news