Strictly fans are loving Max George’s Homer Simpson outfit during Movie Week: “That’s one transformation alright”

While they're not dancing the Paso Doh-ble, The Wanted's Max George has dressed as Homer Simpson for his Couple's Choice this week.

The Wanted’s Max George may have impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with his Couples Choice dance tonight, but viewers were more entertained by his Homer Simpson costume during the dancing competition’s Movie Week episode.

The singer received an impressive score of 24 for his energetic routine, which saw George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell dressed as iconic couple Homer and Marge Simpson whilst dancing with inflatable donuts.

George and Buswell’s performance earned glowing comments from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood in particular who said he “loved” the “risky” routine, while fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the pair’s costumes, with one viewer labelling the outfits as “the funniest thing [they’ve] seen in 2020”.

“Every time I see @MaxGeorge as Homer I can’t help but laugh,” another user wrote. “That’s one transformation alright.”

While another viewer revealed that they choked on her gin and tonic after spotting George and Buswell, who’re painted in yellow head-to-toe, during the show’s opening sequence. “I cannot stop giggling lol,” they added.

Max sat in the middle of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last week after scoring a 20 for his Jive to The Monkees’ I’m A Believer during week two’s show.

The singer was trailing behind the likes of comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh on the scoreboard, and this week he’ll have a job to catch up with the top scorers.

George and Buswell aren’t the only contestants who’ve dressed up for Movie Week; Maisie Smith channelled Frozen’s Elsa for her American Smooth while American Footballer Jason Bell performed a Star Wars-themed Paso Doble alongside his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

Still, it was definitely Max George’s Homer that captured the public’s imaginations. And who could blame them?

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Saturday at 7.10pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

