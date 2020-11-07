Strictly fans are loving Max George’s Homer Simpson outfit during Movie Week: “That’s one transformation alright”

The Wanted’s Max George may have impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges with his Couples Choice dance tonight, but viewers were more entertained by his Homer Simpson costume during the dancing competition’s Movie Week episode.

Advertisement

The singer received an impressive score of 24 for his energetic routine, which saw George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell dressed as iconic couple Homer and Marge Simpson whilst dancing with inflatable donuts.

George and Buswell’s performance earned glowing comments from the judges, Craig Revel Horwood in particular who said he “loved” the “risky” routine, while fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the pair’s costumes, with one viewer labelling the outfits as “the funniest thing [they’ve] seen in 2020”.

“Every time I see @MaxGeorge as Homer I can’t help but laugh,” another user wrote. “That’s one transformation alright.”

Max George as Homer Simpson is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen in 2020. Which wasn’t very difficult cause this year has been abysmal ???? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/AF2zhK2CjH — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 7, 2020

While another viewer revealed that they choked on her gin and tonic after spotting George and Buswell, who’re painted in yellow head-to-toe, during the show’s opening sequence. “I cannot stop giggling lol,” they added.

Actually just choked on my G&T!!! @MaxGeorge on #Strictly as #HomerSimpson I can not stop giggling lol ???? #StrictlyComeDancing — Mr Mondo (@MrRayByronNort1) November 7, 2020

Max sat in the middle of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last week after scoring a 20 for his Jive to The Monkees’ I’m A Believer during week two’s show.

@MaxGeorge as Homer Simpson is something I didn’t even realise I needed in my life ???????? #StrictlyComeDancing — Kayleigh (@KayleighGroome) November 7, 2020

The singer was trailing behind the likes of comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin and Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh on the scoreboard, and this week he’ll have a job to catch up with the top scorers.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

George and Buswell aren’t the only contestants who’ve dressed up for Movie Week; Maisie Smith channelled Frozen’s Elsa for her American Smooth while American Footballer Jason Bell performed a Star Wars-themed Paso Doble alongside his pro partner Luba Mushtuk.

Advertisement

Still, it was definitely Max George’s Homer that captured the public’s imaginations. And who could blame them?

I am absolutely SCREAMING at @MaxGeorge dressed as Homer Simpson omg ???????????????? — Sarah (@SarahWoodnutt) November 7, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing airs every Saturday at 7.10pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.