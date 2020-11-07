Why is Jesy Nelson missing the final of Little Mix: The Search?

The final of Little Mix The Search airs tonight on BBC One, with the remaining four bands battling it out for the chance to support the chart-topping girl group on their upcoming tour.

While all four members of Little Mix reunited during last night’s delayed semi-final following Jade Thirlwall’s absence from the first live show, unfortunately they’ll be missing another member tonight after Jesy Nelson was forced to pull out of the final.

Why is Jesy Nelson missing tonight’s episode of Little Mix The Search? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Jesy?

Little Mix announced earlier today that Jesy Nelson would be missing tonight’s final after feeling unwell.

A spokesman for the group said in a statement: “Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.”

“She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs [Europe Music Awards].”

Little Mix also commented on the news via Twitter, writing: “We’re so sad Jesy won’t be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all.”

Can you believe tonight’s the FINAL of @LMTheSearch!! We’re unbelievably proud of all 6 bands and we can’t wait to see the final 4 perform! We’re so sad Jesy won’t be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all x pic.twitter.com/JRKL008VXL — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 7, 2020

Nelson is the second member of the group to miss Little Mix The Search’s live shows after Jade Thirlwall was forced to self-isolate towards the end of October and appeared via video link during the first Battle of the Bands episode.

Both Nelson and Thirlwall appeared with other members of the group to judge last night’s semi-final, which was scheduled to air last Saturday but was postponed after Boris Johnson’s last-minute lockdown announcement.

