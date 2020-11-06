How to watch Below Deck season 8

Loved Netflix’s Selling Sunset? Well, Below Deck will be right up your street!

With all the glitz and glamour of the real estate show and a hard working cast who could give Christine Quinn a serious run for her money, Below Deck is like Selling Sunset for boat lovers (without the selling part of course.)

Now, the nautical show is back for its eighth season, with Captain Lee returning to navigate the choppy waters of the Caribbean.

Following the hard-working crew on a super-yacht during charter season, reality series Below Deck gives viewers an insight into the lives of the boat’s incredibly rich guests and the drama that occurs behind-the-scenes.

And we hear season eight is set to be an entertaining watch, with a former cast member returning.

So, dust off your sailor outfits and dock your anchors, here’s everything you need to know about the new season of Below Deck, including how you can watch it!

When is Below Deck season 8 on hayu?

Below Deck set sail for its eighth season on Tuesday 3rd November on Bravo in the US, with UK fans able to watch the new episodes on the same day with hayu.

And damn glad to be back. https://t.co/WZYAEutQ8F — Captain Lee (@capthlr) November 3, 2020

How do I watch Below Deck?

You’ll be able to watch Below Deck season eight on hayu, which is a subscription-based video streaming service dedicated to reality and true crime TV.

You can sign up for a free trial of hayu, after which you pay £4.99 a month for a subscription.

Alternatively, you can purchase a hayu subscription through Amazon for £3.99 a month. Amazon also offers viewers a 30-day free trial – you can sign up here.

Below Deck season 8 cast

Captain Lee Rosbach is back for his eighth series with a mainly new cast, although bosun Eddie Lucas, who appeared on the show’s first three series, is returning.

Surprisingly, the show’s long-time Head Stewardess Kate Chastain won’t feature in the upcoming series, after quitting at the end of season seven. Kate was Captain Lee’s Chief Stew from season two until the last series, and has since become the host of Bravo’s Chat Room.

She’ll be replaced by Australian Francesca Rubi, who is seen in the first-look trailer telling stewardess Elizabeth Frankini, “I am your boss, I can your superior, it’s really p****d me off,” so we can definitely expect some drama to go down during this charter season.

Joining them will be chef Rachel Hargrove, stewardess Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Wouters and deckhands James Hough and Shane Coopersmith.

What will happen in Below Deck season 8?

In Below Deck’s eighth series, we’ll be boarding the super-yacht My Seanna once again, with Captain Lee taking various charter guests around the Caribbean.

“We’ve got new crew, new chef, new chief stew, new everything,” Lee says in a testimonial as we’re shown footage of the new cast members getting used to the boat.

We can also expect to see another series of outrageously wealthy charter guests, some of whom we’re shown skinny-dipping in an onboard hot tub before eating sushi off of a naked person in the trailer, while the trailer teases potential romances between some of the crew members.

Speaking of romances, new Chief Stew Francesca Rubi has spoken out about the possibilities between her and James – who seems pretty keen on getting to know her this season.

“Yep, James seems keen on pretty much everybody! I’m surprised he wasn’t into all the guys and all the guests as well!” she said in an interview with Female First.

“I can’t tell you [much about] that… Number one rule, especially for Head of Department, is don’t screw the crew. But I’m also a very big flirt so I try and find a little bit of balance with that. (laughs)”

Ooh, sounds promising!

Below Deck is now available to stream on Hayu.