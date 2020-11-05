Strictly Come Dancing changes format for 2020 final

There have already been a few notable changes to Strictly Come Dancing this year– and it’s now been confirmed that the final is also going to look very different.

Advertisement

The BBC has revealed to RadioTimes.com that this year’s final will see a new format in use, with five couples all competing for the Glitterball trophy.

The current series is shorter than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was initially thought that there might be double eliminations in order to ensure only three couples remained for the last episode, as is normally the case.

However, we understand that double eliminations are no longer planned, with the bumper final episode preferred.

The prospect of a five-couple finale is particularly exciting to fans given how open this year’s contest has been, with several celebrities impressing the judging panel so far.

Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith and TV presenter HRVY currently top the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, but several other stars aren’t too far behind.

Boxer Nicola Adams, broadcaster Ranvir Singh and actress Caroline Quentin have also all had strong starts, while viewers have been pleasantly surprised by comedian Bill Bailley’s performances so far.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

There have been three finalists in each series of the show since series two, so the new approach marks a significant change from the usual format.

It is the latest in a string of changes made this year to account for the pandemic, with the show having started later than usual and with fewer contestants.

Regular judge Bruno Tonioli has also been absent from the panel due to travel restrictions.

It is not yet clear exactly how the final will work, or how many routines each couple will dance, but it certainly seems sure to capture the imagination of Strictly fans.

Advertisement

The competition continues this Saturday with Movies week, as the celebrities aim to avoid following former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith in being voted off the show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.