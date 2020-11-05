Strictly’s Anton du Beke says he’d be a “kind but firm” judge as he talks possibility of joining panel

Almost as soon as he was voted off last weekend, Strictly Come Dancing fans began clamouring for Anton du Beke to fill the vacant fourth judge’s chair for the remainder of this year’s series.

And the veteran professional dancer has now had his say on the possibility, telling Steph McGovern that he would make a “kind but firm” judge.

Regular judge Bruno Toniolo has been absent from the show this year as he is currently in the US working on Dancing with the Stars, although he has made appearances via video link.

Appearing on Channel 4 series Steph’s Packed Lunch, Anton did not rule out the possibility of joining Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas on the panel in Bruno’s place.

“I do seem to have a bit of time on my hands,” he said. “I’m not sure mid-series is the time to do it, but why not?”

And when asked by fellow guest Dan Walker what sort of judge he would be, he replied, “I’d be kind but firm, a bit like my doctor: kind but firm!”

Anton was partnered with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith for this year’s contest, but the couple were the first to be eliminated last weekend.

They finished in the bottom two with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, and failed to impress the judges with their samba to Tom Jones’ Help Yourself in the dance-off.

Reflecting on his time with Jacqui, he said, “We had a lovely time, Jacqui and I. We had fun every day in the studio, we had a lot of fun and I thought she did wonderfully.

“Gone too soon, I would say. We would have been passing the doble in the next week or two, I think the nation should have seen that!”

There are still 11 couples left on the show – with former EastEnders star Maisie Smith and TV presenter HRVY both especially impressing the judges so far.

This week the remaining contestants will take to the dance-floor for Movies Week, with the latest Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances having already been revealed.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12:30pm on Channel 4. Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday at at 7:25pm. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.