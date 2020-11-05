When is The Daily Drop on? How to watch I’m A Celebrity after-show

Not long now until I’m A Celebrity 2020 arrive on our screens for its first UK-based series and a new cohort of VIP campmates.

If you’re wondering whether Extra Camp will be going ahead this year, then we’ve got both bad news and good news for you. Extra Camp is no more – however, it’s being replaced by brand new spin-off show The Daily Drop.

Arriving on ITV Hub the morning after each show, The Daily Drop will dissect the events from I’m A Celeb’s previous episode, get all the latest gossip from camp and hear the opinions of the public.

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity’s after-show The Daily Drop.

When is The Daily Drop on?

Unlike its predecessor Extra Camp, The Daily Drop won’t air on ITV2 after each episode of I’m A Celeb.

Instead, The Daily Drop will land on ITV Hub the morning after each main show. You’ll be able to watch it exclusively on the platform from 7am onwards.

The Daily Drop will begin on Monday 16th November.

What is The Daily Drop?

The Daily Drop will replace Extra Camp as I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show, with Vick Hope hosting from a virtual studio.

Each episode, fans will have an extra opportunity to delve deeper into the action from camp, hear lively opinions and debates and get all the latest gossip.

How is it different to Extra Camp?

The Daily Drop will be filmed in a virtual studio with just one host, differing from Extra Camp, which was presented by two or three hosts and took place near the original campsite in Australia.

I’m A Celeb’s new spin-off show will also air at a completely different time and a completely different place to Extra Camp, which ITV2 would broadcast immediately after the main show ended.

Instead, The Daily Drop will be exclusively available to watch on ITV Hub from 7am, the day after the main show.

The Daily Drop host

The Daily Drop will be hosted by Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope. The presenter is best known for hosting Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay from 2017 until 2020, when she joined BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks show.

She competed on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing with Graziano Di Prima and was the fourth celeb to be eliminated.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday 15th November.