Watch Ant and Dec take on Bushtucker Trial in new I’m A Celebrity clip

This year's line-up will also be revealed in a special episode this Sunday.

Ant and Dec

This year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! might not be taking place Down Under, but fans can still get a taste of the Australian jungle in a special episode set to air this Sunday.

Filmed last year, I’m a Celebrity… A Jungle Story sees long-time hosts Ant and Dec finally get a taste of their own medicine as they take on three of the most iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Dressed in full jungle gear, the Geordie duo will be put through their paces by Joel Dommett, tackling ‘Catch a Falling Star’, ‘Face Your Fears’ and, of course, one of the show’s classic eating challenges.

Ant was tasked with eating a witchetty grub, blended vomit fruit and a fish eye while Dec was treated to a fermented duck egg, blended cockroaches and a pig’s penis.

You can take a look at Ant struggling with the fish eye in a first-look clip below – and he certainly doesn’t seem to be enjoying the experience.

“This is the one we always say… not the fish eye, not the fish eye,” he said. “It’s an eye!”

And if watching I’m A Celebrity 2020 hosts Ant & Dec finally take on some of the gruelling challenges after all those years isn’t enough, there’s also another reason fans might want to tune in to the episode.

Ant fish eye
ITV

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up will also be announced during the episode, bringing an end to the speculation as to which celebs might be heading to this year’s brand new location at Abergele’s Gwrych Castle.

Among the contestants who have been rumoured to be taking part are broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Olympian Mo Farah and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

Meanwhile, ex-EastEnders’ Jessica Plummer, former Boyzone member Keith Duffy and TV presenter Vernon Kay have also all been linked.

I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story airs Sunday 8th November at 8:10pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Giovanna Fletcher
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
