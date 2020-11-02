Everybody’s feeds may be crammed with negative news stories at the moment, but RuPaul has delivered a Drag Race UK update that’ll leave fans feeling “much better”, as Baga Chipz would say.

Series two of Drag Race UK is arriving early in 2021 after a long, COVID-19 induced wait, the BBC has confirmed.

With previous judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton returning to judge an even bigger line-up of drag stars, season two is set to be a sure highlight of 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about Drag Race UK, when it’ll land on our screens and who’ll be guest judging.

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 released on BBC Three?

Good news for Drag Race fans! The BBC recently confirmed that season two will be arriving on our screens in early 2021.

Filming on the series began back in March, however production was quickly interrupted by COVID-19.

Alan Carr told Christine Lampard on Lorraine in October: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

“It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Fingers crossed RuPaul and the gang will set the fabulous tone for the rest of 2021.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

The BBC has not yet announced which contestants will be competing on the second season of Drag Race UK, however Alan Carr recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the number of applicants received by the show doubled this year.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is going to be bigger and better than the first, Carr said: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

The BBC recently revealed that series two is set to feature even more queens, with 12 wannabe drag superstars competing this year over the course of 10 weeks instead of eight.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

The BBC confirmed at the beginning of November that RuPaul will be joined on the second series’ judging panel once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

As for the series’ guest judges, The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French let slip on Wednesday 21st October that she’s set to make an appearance on the show, telling Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

Who won last year’s series?

Drag Race UK’s debut series was won by The Vivienne, who beat Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz for the crown.