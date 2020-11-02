Meet the Don’t Rock The Boat hosts Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu

ITV are bringing another gruelling celebrity challenge to our screens with Don’t Rock The Boat, which tasks 12 contestants with rowing the full length of Britain.

The new series is hosted by former cricketer Freddie Flintoff and television presenter AJ Odudu, who will be overseeing the epic journey from St Ives in Cornwall to Lochinver in the north of Scotland.

You can already find out everything you need to know about the Don’t Rock The Boat contestants ahead of the show’s debut, but RadioTimes.com also has the show’s presenting team covered.

Here’s all your essential information on Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu.

Who is Freddie Flintoff?

Freddie Flintoff, also known as Andrew Flintoff, started his career in the world of sport as a key player for England’s international cricket team from 1998.

He was considered an all-rounder in the sport, demonstrating skill as a medium pace bowler, middle order batsman and slip fielder, serving as captain of the team after a stellar performance at 2005’s Ashes.

He retired from professional cricket in September 2010 after suffering injuries, but did make a brief return to the sport in 2014 to play Twenty20, first for Lancashire and then for Brisbane Heat.

His signing for the latter team has resulted in a fan following in Australia, which led to his victory in the first series of the Aussie edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2015.

Flintoff’s transition to television presenter and media personality began in 2010 when he landed a regular role on Sky One panel show A League of Their Own, alongside James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

Since then, he has been a presenter for Australian Ninja Warrior, aquatic game show Cannonball, and most notably the BBC’s Top Gear, which he joined last year.

The current Top Gear line-up, consisting of Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, has restored the motoring show to its former glory, prompting a move from BBC Two to BBC One.

In September of this year, Flintoff opened up about his struggles with bulimia in a hard-hitting BBC documentary which explored why eating disorders among men are often not discussed.

Who is AJ Odudu?

AJ Odudu started her career with the now-defunct BBC Blast, a service targeted at teenagers which offered access to events, workshops and work experience schemes.

She transitioned into television presenting in 2009, co-hosting six-part series The Almost Perfect Guide to Life with Reggie Yates, which aimed to answer frequently asked questions from young people.

Reality fans will recognise Odudu from her presenting gig on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, which she co-hosted with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Most recently, she has served as the backstage reporter on ITV singing competition The Voice UK, which recently returned from hiatus, and its junior spin-off The Voice Kids.

Don’t Rock The Boat premieres on ITV on Monday 2nd November at 9pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.