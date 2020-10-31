James May gives The Grand Tour update: “Nothing is cancelled”

James May has said issued an update on The Grand Tour, claiming that nothing has been cancelled despite a trip to Russia having been put on hold.

The presenter said that plans to shoot an episode in Russia were still in place, and that production would go ahead when restrictions allow.

“I think it’s fairly well-known that we had a big trip to Russia planned, that is on hold for all the obvious reasons,” he told RadioTimes.com.

“It’s all been planned and we can definitely do it when the restrictions lift so nothing is cancelled, it’s postponed.”

In the meantime, the focus is shifting to more domestic locations, with production having recently wrapped on an episode shot in Scotland.

And May says that the episode should prove just as exciting for fans as those that are shot overseas.

“You tend to get a feeling while you’re doing these things and I think we made a good film in Scotland,” he said.

“It’s got some good hijinks in it and it’s an interesting idea – I don’t want to give too much of it away, but I don’t think it suffered for not being somewhere exotic.”

And he added that for many of the show’s overseas fans – such as those living in countries such as Iran or Pakistan – Scotland actually would be seen as an exotic location.

“I mean Scotland is an amazing looking place,” he said. “And the weather was obviously pretty diabolical but that would be remarkable if you lived somewhere in the Middle East or the equator because weather that wet is as amazing as weather that hot! It doesn’t worry me.”

Before new episodes of The Grand Tour, fans will get to say May in a slightly different role – as a celebrity chef.

His new Amazon Prime show James May: Oh Cook! sees him try his hand at various recipes under the tutelage of a home economist, and May joked that enjoyed doing a programme without his Grand Tour co-hosts.

“Well let’s be honest it’s much better without the other two in it,” he joked. “I think they’re just holding me back!”

James May: Oh Cook arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13th November.