Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

The baking continued tonight on The Great British Bake Off as the seven remaining contestants returned to the famous tent.

This week’s Great British Bake Off theme saw the bakers tackle Japanese Week for the first time in the show’s history.

And unfortunately it was sayonara for one unlucky contestant, who just couldn’t get their steamed buns, matcha crepe cake and kawaii cake right.

So, which one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants was sent packing this week? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 6?

With series 11 more than halfway through, the heat was turned up in the Bake Off tent this week.

The Signature Challenge saw the contestants making steamed buns, and while Mark‘s buns were pretty smooth, Paul Hollywood couldn’t get over the dryness of the meat used.

Next was the the Technical Challenge set by Prue Leith. For this task the bakers were asked to make a 12 layered matcha crepe cake, and it was no easy feat.

Laura came in last place for her crepe cake as she didn’t have enough layers, and Marc was right behind her for the exact same reason.

Mark was also at the bottom end of the scale in fifth place, with Prue commenting that his cake was “very ugly at the side.”

For these contestants, everything was riding on the Showstopper for them to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

However, for Mark it just wasn’t his day. Although his avocado kawaii cake was definitely cute, it was also just as dry as his steam bun filling. And in the end, it was decided he’d be going home.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. To keep up to date with the latest Bake Off news, see here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.