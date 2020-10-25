Strictly Come Dancing return is watched by more than 10 million viewers

The appetite for feelgood light entertainment is as strong as ever if the ratings for Strictly Come Dancing‘s first live show on Saturday are anything to go by: the audience peaked at 10.1 million.

According to The Sun, that figure is 1.6 million viewers up on last year’s launch in September.

It also marks a big increase on last Saturday’s launch show, which was watched by an average audience of 8.6 million. It’s believed that the average for last night’s live premiere was 9.3 million.

Pop singer HRVY was the highest scorer of the 12 celebrities on the night. His performance of a jive with Janette Manrara scored 25 points to narrowly edge out EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, whose samba with Gorka Marquez, scored 24 points.

JJ Chalmers said on social media that he was feeling fairly nerve-free before he performed his waltz with Amy Dowden, but said the reality of what he was doing sunk in when co-host Claudia Winkelman “ambushed” him with video of his family.

JJ and Amy scored a mid-table 19 points and he said: “The beauty of that was all down to Amy’s incredible choreography and of course the fact she’s managed to elevate me to any level, let alone one where I could just go in and really enjoy that night, is just an incredible testament to her.”

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith scored lowest on the night, her foxtrot with Anton Du Beke earning 13 points, while Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing received one point more for his cha cha cha with professional Karen Hauer, who commented on his eye-catching costume this morning.

“Oh Jamie!!! What can I say!! You’re brave , Your energy is infectious and you’re 100% full out specially with those tight Trousers. Proud!!”

Jamie posted on Instagram: “Well that was terrifying, exciting, glorious, exhausting and interesting all mixed into one big bowl of delight and to be back again for a second year running makes it even more special… We may not be leading (yet) but we’re here and ready to go…. @karenhauer you’re my Goose!! Thank you to everyone who watched. The Cha Cha done now onto the next!! The only upsetting thing is we won’t get to wear these outfits again….”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 31st October. Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two will screen on Monday 26th October at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

