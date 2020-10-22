Line of Duty stars join Celebrity Gogglebox line-up

While filming on Line of Duty‘s sixth series is still underway, AC12’s Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar are taking a quick break to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox’s Stand Up To Cancer special on Friday.

Advertisement

Channel 4 officially announced today that the Line of Duty stars are part of the one-off Celebrity Gogglebox cast, which also features regular famous Goggleboxers Mo Gilligan (The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan) and his friend, actor Babatunde Aleshe.

Tweeting the news, Channel 4 wrote: “All in the line of duty…AC12 take a break from catching bent coppers to Stand Up To Cancer.”

Speaking about Celebrity Gogglebox, Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) told The Sun: “It’s an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line-up,” while Compston (DS Steve Arnott) said: “We had such a laugh filming Gogglebox,” and McClure (DI Kate Fleming) revealed that she was “really chuffed to be asked”.

They’ll be joined on Gogglebox by YouTuber KSI and musician Craig David, who’ll be watching the most-talked about TV from the past week on the same sofa, as well as The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who confirmed the news via Twitter yesterday.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

McClure, Compston and Dunbar are currently working on the BBC police drama’s sixth series, which resumed filming in September after being interrupted by the pandemic months before.

Throughout production, Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has shared various behind-the-scenes shots, including a first-look at McClure and new cast member Kelly Macdonald in action as Fleming and AC-12’s new adversary DCI Joanne Davidson respectively.

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox: Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday 23rd October at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.