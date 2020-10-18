ITV apologises as The Million Pound Cube hit with technical issues

ITV gameshow The Cube returned to our screens with a new format last night – but one change that producers weren’t counting on was the absence of sound for part of the episode.

A technical hitch towards the end of the programme saw the volume suddenly decrease before dropping out altogether for a short time.

Fans took to Twitter to express their confusion at the issue, with one Twitter user writing, “that was so tense that even the sound has gone!”

And another viewer questioned how the sound could have disappeared given it was a pre-recorded show rather than a live one, writing, “I don’t understand how ITV messed up the sound on tonight’s episode of The Cube when it was pre-recorded.”

RadioTimes.comhas reached out to ITV for comment.

Fortunately, viewers weren’t without Phillip Schofield’s voice for long, with the volume returning before the close of the episode. At the end of the show, the continuity announcer apologised to viewers for the difficulties.

Sound problems aside, it was a triumphant return to the air for the popular show, which had last aired back in 2015.

The changed format sees pairs of contestants attempt to beat a selection of tricky challenges while locked inside the perspex cube, with the prize fund significantly increased to £1million.

Last night’s premiere saw a group of celebrity contestants try their hand at tasks to win cash for a charity of their choice, with comedians Jason Manford and Mo Gilligan among those to take part.

Manford was aided by his brother Stephen and went on to win an impressive £100,000 for the Children’s Adventure Farm Trust and the Theatre Artists Fund. Meanwhile, Gilligan relied on the help of his friend David to gain £10,000 for charities 100 Black Men and Albrighton Community Centre.

The series continues throughout the week, with members of the public doing their best to take home as much of the jackpot as possible.

The Million Pound Cube airs all week at 9pm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.