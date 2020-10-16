How to apply for The Million Pound Cube

Returning to ITV this month is the perfect gameshow for the socially-distanced era we’re living in – The Cube!

Presented by Phillip Schofield, the series is returning after a five-year hiatus with fewer episodes but higher stakes – a jackpot of £1 million is up for grabs for any of the contestants that complete The Cube games which seem simple games (on first appearance) whilst contained in a 4mx4mx4m box.

The five-episode series kicks off with a celebrity edition, which will see the comedian Mo Gilligan and his friend David Ajao take on The Cube, followed by presenter Jason Manford and his brother Stephen.

After a week of shows featuring members of the public, the limited series will come to a close with Strictly’s Kevin Clifton and presenter Stacey Dooley working together to win the one million pound prize for charity.

Wondering how you can have a go at the iconic Cube? Here’s everything you need to know about applying to be on The Million Pound Cube.

How can I apply for The Million Pound Cube?

Unfortunately, applications for The Cube 2020 closed in July and the contestants for the upcoming series have already been cast.

Filming for series 10 took place in August with competitive teams of two people from the same household or support bubble. All the episodes that air on ITV this week have been prerecorded.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated as and when applications for the next series open so watch this space!

Alternatively, you can check for yourself on ITV’s Be On TV website, which is currently wanting contestants for upcoming series of Tenable, The Voice Kids UK and a new show from money saving expert Martin Lewis.

The Million Pound Cube Celebrity airs on Saturday 17th October at 9pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.