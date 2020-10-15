Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Greg Davies and Alex Horne drop strongest hint about Taskmaster ‘Champion of Champions’ special: ‘Something’s afoot’

Greg Davies and Alex Horne drop strongest hint about Taskmaster ‘Champion of Champions’ special: ‘Something’s afoot’

Another 'Champion of Champions' series may be in the works, Taskmaster's Greg Davies and Alex Horne have hinted.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne

It’s been three years since Taskmaster last held a Champion of Champions series, which sees winners from previous seasons compete against one another – but with the show returning for its 10th series, that could be about to change.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, presenters Greg Davies and Alex Horne dropped a few heavy hints that another Champion of Champions series is in the works, which may be more likely after our 5-star Taskmaster review.

When asked whether there are plans for another of the specials, Horne said: “There might be.”

“There are plans afoot,” Davies added.

The pair then jokingly backtracked, with Horne saying: “That’s not come from us,” before Davies added: “You didn’t hear it here.”

Taskmaster’s first Champion of Champions series aired on Dave in 2017, and saw previous winners Josh Widdicombe (series one), Katherine Ryan (series two), Rob Beckett (series three), Noel Fielding (series four) and Bob Mortimer (series five) compete in another series of pointless challenges throughout a two-part special, with Widdicombe emerging victorious.

Since then, four comedians have been crowned Taskmaster winners – presenter Liza Tarbuck, After Life’s Kerry Godliman, Love Island’s Iain Stirling and Mock the Week’s Ed Gamble.

The upcoming tenth series, which will air on Channel 4 following the show’s move from Dave, sees a star-studded Taskmaster line-up of Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring who’ll be competing for Taskmaster’s tenth title – although this time, they’re not judged in front of a studio audience due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

While the series hasn’t yet started, Alex Horne recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that “it’s a very tight series” in terms of points, and that Johnny Vegas’ performance is bound to be a highlight as “he does go further than anyone else”.

Series 10 of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 15th October. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Taskmaster

Taskmaster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Taskmaster

How to play Taskmaster at home

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster

Taskmaster unveils new cast of comedians starring in the next series

Taskmaster Greg and Alex

The Big RT Interview Taskmaster’s Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Channel 4 move, challenges going too far and how that nickname came about

greg davies taskmaster

Where is the Taskmaster house? You can actually visit the filming location