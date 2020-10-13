Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off? This week’s top baker

The bar was risen on The Great British Bake Off tonight as nine remaining contestants returned to the famous tent.

This week’s Bake Off theme saw the contestants tackling Chocolate Week, which didn’t go down too well for some of the bakers.

So, which contestant managed to impress the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts and land Star Barker?

And which baker melted under pressure?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Who won Star Baker in Week Four?

It was chock-a-block in the Bake Off tent this week.

First up, the contestants were tasked with making a classic tray bake of chocolate brownies cut into 18 pieces.

And for some of The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants things got a little bit messy – ahem, Lottie.

The pantomime producer got water from the freezer on top of her bake, and the judges didn’t hold back with Paul asking for a straw.

It’s fair to say the Signature round didn’t go too wee, for most of the contestants. However, Mark managed to impress with his cookie base brownie and the judges loved the flavour Linda‘s brownies, although they were a bit cake-like.

Up next, was the blind Technical Challenge. Set by Paul, the contestants were asked to make babka which is a sweet braided bread or cake which originated in the Jewish communities of Poland and Ukraine.

While most just couldn’t get the plaiting right on their Babka, Linda manages to outshine everyone, with Prue describing her bake as a “model Babka”.

She ended up coming first on the Technical, with Laura right behind her and Mark following.

For the Showstopper, the contestants were asked to make white chocolate celebration cakes.

Mark managed to pull it out the bag with his pistachio and white chocolate cake, which Prue loved the look off. Both judges agreed, however, that the flavour needed to be stronger.

Lottie managed to redeem herself slightly after failing the Technical. The judges were impressed with the design of her cake, but the inside was “bone dry” according to Paul.

Dave looked like he might be coming for another Star Baker accolade with his beautiful drip cake, but Paul just couldn’t get over the dark colour of his sponge.

In the end, the judges could only pick one winner, and awarded Mark with Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 at 8pm.