Drag Race UK queens return to BBC Three with new series God Shave the Queens

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are returning to our screens for a brand new docuseries which follows the queens as they embark on their first Drag Race UK tour.

The BBC Three series, titled God Shave The Queens, consists of eight episodes – each of which will arrive on BBC iPlayer early next month.

The fly on the wall documentary picks up shortly after The Vivienne was crowned winner of the series, as the queens rehearse for their upcoming tour.

Hosted by Drag Race legend Alyssa Edwards, the tour saw The Vivienne, Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo, Cheryl Hole, Blu Hydranga, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes, Scaredy Kat, and Gothy Kendoll perform in venues in six UK cities.

And the BBC promises the new series will also offer “a genuine look behind the curtain”, with fans given the opportunity to get to know the UK queens even more.

It includes appearances from some of their celebrity friends and partners and also features a close look at a big night out.

Speaking about the series, RuPaul said, “I’m so delighted to send my first court of British queens out to the four corners of the realm – spreading their message of light, love and laughter, and sharing their sweet sensitive souls with the people.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three added, “This series is a peak under the wigs to see what happens after the Drag Race curtain comes down. Our British Queens have gone down in RuPaul ‘herstory’ and this series is a reminder of why we loved them so much in series 1 and shows us what it takes to be at the top of the game.”

BBC Three will release the eight-part series as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, launching in early November. looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.