After a break of a few months, the first season of hit antiques show The Bidding Room returns this week – with a new batch of antique owners looking to get the best price possible from the dealers.

The series is presented by actor Nigel Havers and sees a batch of dealers bidding for a range of antiques brought in by sellers.

The daytime show proved a huge hit with viewers when its first twenty episodes aired earlier in 2020, and with it returning to our screens some fans might be wondering where the series is filmed – read on for everything you need to know.

Where is The Bidding Room filmed?

The show is filmed in West Vale near Halifax in Yorkshire, with the bidding all taking place at the Andy Thornton Showroom.

Normally the space is used as a showroom for a contract furniture business, with the company supplying restaurants and pubs with furniture, lighting, metalwork and antiques.

The showroom is described by Andy Thornton Ltd as “a unique and inspiring environment with stunning room sets and product displays, showcasing most of our standard product range and vintage stock, as well as samples of our bespoke work”.

And if you’re particularly intrigued by the room you can actually visit it – although recently the business has said that visits can only be permitted with an appointment.

Each episode of the show sees four sellers enter the room aiming to fetch the highest possible price from The Bidding Room dealers for their antiques – with objects up for sale including musical instruments, classic Chopper bikes, Japanese whiskey and film props.

And while the room itself is in Yorkshire the sellers often come from further afield, with people from all around the UK represented in the series.

The Bidding Room airs weekdays at 4.30pm from Monday 12th October to Friday 23rd October. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.